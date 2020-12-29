Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XLNX. 140166 reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xilinx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xilinx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.95.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $141.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $154.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $766.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

