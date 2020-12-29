Critical Comparison: Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) & Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) and Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Watford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlight Capital Re -16.48% -15.47% -5.25% Watford N/A -10.77% -2.42%

Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Watford has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Greenlight Capital Re and Watford, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Watford 0 3 0 0 2.00

Watford has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 39.45%. Given Watford’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Watford is more favorable than Greenlight Capital Re.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Watford’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlight Capital Re $538.15 million 0.47 -$3.99 million N/A N/A Watford $687.36 million 1.00 $62.54 million $2.00 17.34

Watford has higher revenue and earnings than Greenlight Capital Re.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Watford shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Watford shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Watford beats Greenlight Capital Re on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

