Brokerages Anticipate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $668.07 Million

Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will post $668.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $627.30 million and the highest is $721.40 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $846.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CBRL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.78.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $137.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.40. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 51.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 915,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,982,000 after purchasing an additional 312,707 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 253.0% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 267,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,675,000 after buying an additional 191,762 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 336,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,595,000 after buying an additional 65,641 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth about $6,032,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth about $5,694,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

