DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $546.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will post $546.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $542.00 million to $555.58 million. DexCom reported sales of $462.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.22 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.33.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $388,278.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at $12,054,615.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,629 shares of company stock worth $13,762,519 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 25.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 43.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $2,083,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $362.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.71 and its 200-day moving average is $387.94. DexCom has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

