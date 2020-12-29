Alpha Lithium (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Shares Up 3.9%

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) shares were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 708,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 601,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52.

About Alpha Lithium (OTCMKTS:ALLIF)

Alpha Lithium Corporation operates as a lithium exploration company in North America and Argentina. Its principal property is the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Voltaic Minerals Corp.

