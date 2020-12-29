Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF)’s share price shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.32. 417,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 370,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.

Silver Elephant Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SILEF)

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia.

