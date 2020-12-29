Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Trading Up 0.8%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.49 and last traded at $56.49. Approximately 153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.04.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion.

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

