BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Trading Down 0.7%

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $17.68. Approximately 7,713 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26.

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLRDF)

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Division Paper, Division Board, and Division Solutions. The Division Paper segment offers kraft and sack paper for manufacturing, medical equipment, and consumer segments.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.