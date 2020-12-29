Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)’s stock price fell 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20. 399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBLUY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Stabilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stabilus has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

