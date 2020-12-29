Vanguard Global Liquidity Factor ETF CAD (VLQ.TO) (TSE:VLQ) Shares Down 0.6%

Vanguard Global Liquidity Factor ETF CAD (VLQ.TO) (TSE:VLQ) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$32.40 and last traded at C$32.40. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.59.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.90.

