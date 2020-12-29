GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NYSE GFL opened at $28.31 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $28.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $777.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 103.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 483,649 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 39.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 481,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 135,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 43.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares during the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

