Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAND. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bandwidth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.25.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $159.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.77, a PEG ratio of 135.54 and a beta of 0.61. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $88,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at $949,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,015 shares of company stock worth $12,707,559 over the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 2,264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

