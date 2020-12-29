51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of JOBS opened at $69.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.80. 51job has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.68.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.46 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 51job will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 1,233.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 426,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 394,806 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 51.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,486,000 after buying an additional 291,069 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 8.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,517,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,712,000 after buying an additional 197,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 7.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,869,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,249,000 after buying an additional 196,606 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 233.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 220,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after buying an additional 154,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.92% of the company’s stock.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

