Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AVLR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.94.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $169.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.17. Avalara has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $184.41.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 9,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.53, for a total value of $1,703,906.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,555.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $4,561,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 859,223 shares in the company, valued at $130,636,264.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,995 shares of company stock worth $52,492,242 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

