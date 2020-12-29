$383.10 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will announce $383.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $371.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $398.10 million. PTC posted sales of $356.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.93 million.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.69.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $29,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,870.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $307,616.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,911 shares of company stock worth $1,290,747. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 234.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 47,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PTC by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PTC by 24.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PTC during the third quarter valued at about $2,083,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in PTC during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC stock opened at $118.81 on Tuesday. PTC has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.30.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

