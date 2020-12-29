Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.89 Million

Brokerages forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will report sales of $69.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.73 million. Retail Opportunity Investments reported sales of $73.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $281.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.73 million to $282.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $279.01 million, with estimates ranging from $275.18 million to $281.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROIC. BidaskClub cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $17.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

