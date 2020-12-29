Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ashtead Group (ASHTY)

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS: ASHTY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/18/2020 – Ashtead Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

12/16/2020 – Ashtead Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/14/2020 – Ashtead Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/10/2020 – Ashtead Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/9/2020 – Ashtead Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/9/2020 – Ashtead Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/7/2020 – Ashtead Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/11/2020 – Ashtead Group was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ashtead Group plc has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $193.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.36.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

