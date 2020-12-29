Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $67.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,781.22 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $82.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $99,712,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $95,329,377.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,453,030 shares of company stock worth $605,529,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,183,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,441,000 after purchasing an additional 998,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,996,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,414,000 after buying an additional 245,716 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after buying an additional 932,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sunrun by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,944,000 after buying an additional 430,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Sunrun by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,083,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after buying an additional 76,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

