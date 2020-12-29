Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) PT Raised to $24.50

Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $24.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ayr Strategies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $23.90 on Monday. Ayr Strategies has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

Ayr Strategies Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its network of retail outlets and through third-party stores primarily in Massachusetts and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

