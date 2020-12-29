National Bank Financial Cuts Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$16.50

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE SIS opened at C$14.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$751.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59. Savaria Co. has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$16.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.08.

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$90.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$90.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Savaria Co. (SIS.TO)’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

