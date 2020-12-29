Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

HTHT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.94.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $43.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.78. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.70.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Huazhu Group by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 354,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 112,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 30.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 26,196 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.