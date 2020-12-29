Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Best Buy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from an outperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.14.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE BBY opened at $102.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.43. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $28,912,713.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 691,145 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,959 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 26.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 126,460 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after buying an additional 26,589 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Best Buy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,213 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Best Buy by 16.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 132,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.