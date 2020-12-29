HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HDFC Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $70.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average of $54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $70.95.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $3,223,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,164,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,017,000 after buying an additional 104,797 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,864,000 after buying an additional 39,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 265,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after buying an additional 45,986 shares during the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

