Head to Head Survey: RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.4% of Perion Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Perion Network and RumbleON’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network $261.45 million 1.36 $12.89 million $0.49 26.94 RumbleON $840.63 million 0.08 -$45.18 million ($36.60) -0.79

Perion Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RumbleON. RumbleON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perion Network, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Perion Network has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON has a beta of 3.88, suggesting that its share price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Perion Network and RumbleON, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network 0 0 4 0 3.00 RumbleON 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perion Network currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.45%. RumbleON has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.55%. Given RumbleON’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Perion Network.

Profitability

This table compares Perion Network and RumbleON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network 2.90% 6.79% 3.92% RumbleON -7.79% -318.58% -38.16%

Summary

Perion Network beats RumbleON on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. Its proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. The company's platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, it provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; Smilebox that enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, and collages; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in one place. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

