Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.43 Million

Analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to post $78.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.40 million. Lincoln Educational Services reported sales of $73.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year sales of $289.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $288.70 million to $290.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $314.52 million, with estimates ranging from $311.54 million to $317.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LINC. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Educational Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $183.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.