SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAIL. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SailPoint Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.83.

SAIL stock opened at $53.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,345.59 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.94. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $59.62.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $900,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,898 shares in the company, valued at $56,225,387.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $170,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,420.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,209. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,140,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 22.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 124,258 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,066,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 78,872 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

