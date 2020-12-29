VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on VBIV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

VBIV stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $689.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

