Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded Korn Ferry from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Korn Ferry from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $44.98 on Monday. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 166.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

