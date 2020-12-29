BidaskClub Upgrades Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $44.54 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,744,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,237,000 after acquiring an additional 59,106 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,023,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,181,000 after purchasing an additional 118,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,346,000 after buying an additional 172,394 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,805,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,194,000 after buying an additional 215,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,725,000 after buying an additional 144,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

