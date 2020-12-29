Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.91.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $44.70 on Monday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 635.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 57,250 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

