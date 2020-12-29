Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.91.
Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $44.70 on Monday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 635.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 57,250 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
