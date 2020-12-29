Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 293,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 299,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ETJ)
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
