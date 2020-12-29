Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 293,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 299,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETJ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,690,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,182,000 after purchasing an additional 91,219 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 660,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 600,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 24,005 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 588,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 34,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 546,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 42,694 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

