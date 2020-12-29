Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Trading Down 0.7%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 131,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 636,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Several research analysts have commented on JFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $171.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $59.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 29.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Jiayin Group Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiayin Group stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

