Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Shares Down 4.8%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $105.06 and last traded at $105.13. 292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.39.

Several research analysts recently commented on PROSF shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.76.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

