Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76.

Brambles Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMBLF)

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

