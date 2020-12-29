Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.83.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $46.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.90. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $54.14.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,085 shares in the company, valued at $19,967,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $4,617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,899 shares in the company, valued at $10,891,456.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. 31.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

