Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Dillard’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $62.01 on Monday. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.80.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $2.29. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 34,192 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Dillard’s by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 66.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2,864.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 114,883 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

