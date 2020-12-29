Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $154.81 on Monday. Omega Flex has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter.

In other Omega Flex news, Director Derek Glanvill sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $111,611.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 45.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.