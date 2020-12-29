Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $64.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $92.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 3.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.61% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,656,693. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 198,866 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 324,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 53,206 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.