Comparing STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of STMicroelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for STMicroelectronics and Semiconductor Manufacturing International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 1 5 9 0 2.53 Semiconductor Manufacturing International 2 1 2 0 2.00

STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus target price of $34.07, indicating a potential downside of 7.43%. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a consensus target price of $23.04, indicating a potential upside of 98.62%. Given Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Semiconductor Manufacturing International is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Profitability

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 10.14% 13.98% 8.31% Semiconductor Manufacturing International 10.73% 3.47% 2.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $9.56 billion 3.51 $1.03 billion $1.15 32.00 Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 3.76 $234.68 million $0.21 55.24

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Semiconductor Manufacturing International. STMicroelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment provides custom and general purpose analog ICs; smart power products for industrial, computer, and personal electronics markets; touch screen controllers; wireline and wireless low power connectivity solutions for Internet of Things; power conversion products; metering solutions for smart grid; specialized imaging sensors and modules; and micro-electro-mechanical systems products for sensors or actuators. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment offers general purpose and secure microcontrollers, electrically erasable programmable read-only memories, and digital application-specific integrated circuits; and aerospace and defense products, including components for microwave and millimeter wave. It also provides subsystems, assembly, and other services. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. It has a strategic partnership with Sanken Electric Co., Ltd to develop intelligent power modules for high-voltage industrial and automotive products; and collaboration with Advantest Corporation on advanced automated test cell for IC testing. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

