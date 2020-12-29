Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Mizuho

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC stock opened at $50.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.56. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.