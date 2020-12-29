W World (OTCMKTS:WWHC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of W World (OTCMKTS:WWHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.
WWHC opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58. W World has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $27.40.
W World Company Profile
