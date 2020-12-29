Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised Autoliv from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.13.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $92.15 on Monday. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $95.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.13 and its 200-day moving average is $76.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $152,105.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth $33,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth $45,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 265.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.