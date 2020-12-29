$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $5.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. Robert Half International has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $67.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 461.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.