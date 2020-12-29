Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tricida from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tricida has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ TCDA opened at $7.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95. Tricida has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $381.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). Equities analysts expect that Tricida will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,611.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Mckague acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $76,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 70.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

