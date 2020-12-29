Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $28.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $276.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.90. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $36.70.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $77.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 696.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

