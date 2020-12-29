Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, CIBC began coverage on shares of Mechel PAO in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an outperformer rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:MTL opened at $2.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. Mechel PAO has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.43.
Mechel PAO Company Profile
Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.
