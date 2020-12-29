Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, CIBC began coverage on shares of Mechel PAO in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an outperformer rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTL opened at $2.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. Mechel PAO has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 331.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mechel PAO by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 80,837 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Mechel PAO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mechel PAO Company Profile

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

