Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.37.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $6.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $404.77 million, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 3.67. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.59. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 230.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter valued at $83,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

