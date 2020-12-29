Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Shares Up 0.9%

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) shot up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.53. 30,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the average session volume of 7,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Rhinebeck Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $94.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned 0.09% of Rhinebeck Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBKB)

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.