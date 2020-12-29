Liberty Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) shot up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 2,634,805 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 1,013,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.

Liberty Health Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LHSIF)

Liberty Health Sciences Inc engages in the production and distribution of medical cannabis in the United States. The company offers medical cannabis in the State of Florida through the Florida Department of Health, office of medical marijuana use. As of December 11, 2020, it operated 28 dispensaries in Florida.

