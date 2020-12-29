Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Trading 0.5% Higher

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $38.24. 9,030 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.